News

Former biopharmaceutical corporate comms chief pleads guilty to insider trading

Lauren Wood is the former head of corporate communications at Immunomedics.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 35 minutes ago

Wood faces up to 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Wood faces up to 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEWARK, NJ: Lauren Wood, former corporate communications head at biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics, pleaded guilty this month to her role in an insider trading scheme, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a statement. 

Wood’s ex-boyfriend, then-CFO of Nasdaq-listed Immunomedics, Usama Malik, provided Wood with information about the company's new breast cancer drug, telling her the treatment had proven effective in pre-market clinical trials before the public announcement on April 6, 2020, according to a statement from the Justice Department. 

Wood purchased 7,000 Immunomedics shares, despite financial experts' bearish stock-market valuation at the time. She sold the stock three months later for a $213,618 profit, more than doubling her investment, after the announcement of the company’s effective cancer drug, according to the DOJ. 

Gilead Sciences acquired Immunimedics later in 2020 for $21 billion. 

Wood faces up to 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for November 21. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also filed a civil complaint. 

Malik pleaded not guilty on May 19 to insider trading, securities fraud and conspiracy charges, according to Reuters. He is currently free on bail. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Wood faces up to 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Former biopharmaceutical corporate comms chief pleads guilty to insider trading

Group Black cofounder and CEO Travis Montaque.

Group Black brings on Weber Shandwick, Kitchen Table for agency support

Pro-choice activists in Greece protest against the decision of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

How brands can step up to protect reproductive rights

How Tillamook and Jenny Slate are ‘ridding the world of air-filled ice cream’

How Tillamook and Jenny Slate are ‘ridding the world of air-filled ice cream’

Blackburn: 'Consider partnering with LGBTQ+ organizations to ensure you’re poised to create authentic stories.'

Making social media more welcoming for trans and nonbinary people

McNamara previously worked at Havas Life New York.

Michael McNamara to lead new healthcare practice at McKinney

Evusheld was authorized in December 2021.

AstraZeneca launches first direct-to-consumer ad campaign for COVID-19 therapy Evusheld

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Golin ups Jeff Beringer to president of global digital unit

Golin ups Jeff Beringer to president of global digital unit

PRWeek Pride in PR: Dustin Cranor

PRWeek Pride in PR: Dustin Cranor