Group Black brings on Weber Shandwick, Kitchen Table for agency support

NEW YORK: Group Black, a media collective and accelerator rooted in the advancement of Black-owned media properties, has brought on Weber Shandwick and creative firm Kitchen Table to lead external branding, marketing and communications.

Group Black, which launched one year ago, is minority-owned, operated and controlled. Its leadership team includes Travis Montaque, cofounder, CEO and director; Bonin Bough, cofounder and chief strategy officer; and Richelieu Dennis, cofounder and chairman.

Emil Hill, EVP of corporate reputation and issues management, is leading Weber’s account team, which will focus on corporate reputation, finance, capital markets, executive visibility and thought leadership.

Creative agency Kitchen Table’s founder and CCO, Gabrielle Shirdan, will lead the inter-agency team, focusing on brand creative and strategy across platforms, from social and digital to experiential.

The agencies will work with Group Black on its mission to “dramatically change the complexion of media ownership and investment,” Bough said in a statement.

Group Black’s media buying power began last year with a target media investment of $75 million from GroupM, which is part of Group Black’s effort to deploy at least $500 million in Black-owned media by the end of 2022, Group Black said in a statement.