Michael McNamara to lead new healthcare practice at McKinney

Advertising agency McKinney has responded to growing demand in the health and wellness market by launching a practice dedicated to the sector.

"The broader health and wellness space is something that brands and marketers are putting a lot more emphasis on," said Joe Maglio, CEO of McKinney.

"Bringing that expertise" from working for clients such as Little Caesars and Pampers to health and wellness "just felt like a really good fit," he said.

Michael McNamara will lead the practice as managing director. Before joining McKinney, he spent seven years as president of healthcare creative agency Havas Life New York. He helped to launch Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, according to McKinney.

Darcy McCarthy will serve as group client director. She joined McKinney in April after working as a VP and group account director at Juice Pharma Worldwide, a healthcare marketing agency.

McKinney plans to hire 10 more people, according to the agency.

The Global Wellness Institute, a nonprofit for the wellness industry, valued it at $4.9 trillion in 2019 and projects that it will reach $7 trillion in 2025.

The practice will serve clients such as the almond cooperative and marketer Blue Diamond Growers and Zhou Nutrition, which sells products such as vitamin C gummies and black seed oil.

McKinney Health will help Blue Diamond because its almond products have "often been viewed just simply as a healthy snack but not something that should actually take the place of other snacks," Maglio said. "They are going to — and should — lean more into how not only can they provide something to satiate your appetite, but it's really long term, the better choice for you and I don't think a lot of that had made its way into the previous communication."

The agency said in a statement that it will take a "data-driven strategy" to helping clients. That means datasets that include elements such as Amazon's reviews and sales, and data from McKinney, third parties and clients, McNamara said.

"We have a proprietary way of looking at our data, like most agencies do, and ours is focused on the fact that the only thing that matters is attention," Maglio said. "We create these datasets based on what is most relevant for each of the clients."