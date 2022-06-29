Resources

Blackburn: 'Consider partnering with LGBTQ+ organizations to ensure you’re poised to create authentic stories.'

Making social media more welcoming for trans and nonbinary people

McNamara previously worked at Havas Life New York.

Michael McNamara to lead new healthcare practice at McKinney

Evusheld was authorized in December 2021.

AstraZeneca launches first direct-to-consumer ad campaign for COVID-19 therapy Evusheld

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Golin ups Jeff Beringer to president of global digital unit

PRWeek Pride in PR: Dustin Cranor

GM is revamping its comms leadership team in part based on employee feedback. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

General Motors restructures global comms leadership team

Hamp left Toyota in 2015. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Former global comms leader Julie Hamp returns to Toyota

Read (top right) spoke after Greenpeace's protest at Cannes (left).

WPP: Greenpeace is ‘right’ to protest but we will still work with energy clients

Zoom hires Amy Hufft as head of brand and communications

