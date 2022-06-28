General Motors restructures global comms leadership team

DETROIT: General Motors will put a strategic organizational redesign of its global communications leadership team into effect at the beginning of August, executives at the automaker said.

The company will establish an eight-person leadership team, effective August 1. All of the moves, with one exception, are promotions.

Under the restructure, Joe Jacuzzi, VP of product and brand; Dave Roman, VP of corporate comms and Terry Rhadigan, VP of global comms and corporate giving, will assume new roles.

Jacuzzi will serve as VP of storytelling operations and international comms; Roman will act as VP of strategy and innovation, digital business and GM brand; and Rhadigan, VP, will focus on corporate giving.

Michelle Malcho, executive director of Buick and GMC comms; Darryll Harrison, executive director of global technology comms; Robyn Henderson, executive director of internal comms and Juli Huston-Rough, executive director of strategy and innovation, will also join the global comms leadership team.

The company will promote both Malcho and Harrison to VP. Malcho will manage vehicle brand and product, while Harrison will continue with his current responsibilities.

Henderson and Huston-Rough will retain their titles as executive directors, prioritizing employee engagement and social impact, respectively.

GM is also planning to hire an external candidate to serve as VP of corporate comms. All appointments will report to Craig Buchholz, SVP of global comms at GM.

“We wanted to make sure we had resource sufficiency against the highest-priority work,” said Buchholz, noting the company’s march towards an all-electric future. “The breadth of the work and the speed that we’re operating at necessitates a broader leadership team.”

Last year, GM chairman and CEO Mary Barra announced the company’s plan to eliminate vehicles using internal combustion engines by 2035.

GM’s organizational redesign will also provide more career-growth opportunities and increase diversity in senior leadership, both suggestions noted in employee feedback.

Buchholz said the restructure will not affect any of GM’s PR agency relationships. The company’s core agencies, FleishmanHillard, Weber Shandwick and MSL, will remain a critical part of GM’s “overall comms ecosystem.”

The restructure marks the second time this year GM has revamped its comms department. In January, the company announced several new promotions and added 20 comms positions.