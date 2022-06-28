Former global comms leader Julie Hamp returns to Toyota

TOKYO: Julie Hamp, former Toyota global managing officer and chief communications officer, has returned to the company as an adviser.

Seven years after resigning from the automaker, Hamp will take on the newly created role of senior media adviser to president Akio Toyoda, working to develop comms strategies and messages across all forms of media. She will also support chief sustainability officer Yumi Otsuka on regional coordination of sustainability and environmental, social and governance communications, the company said in a statement.

Hamp was arrested in June 2015 for allegedly importing painkillers without permission into Japan, where oxycodone is tightly regulated. She reportedly told authorities that she needed the painkiller to ease problems with her knees and that she did not intend to break Japanese law.

At the time, Toyota supported Hamp, but, nonetheless, she quickly resigned from her position. She was never prosecuted.

Toyota told the Associated Press this month that it “believes the incident in 2015 will not hinder her career going forward.”

Hamp will also help to manage the English version of the Toyota Times, the automotive manufacturer’s media channel.

She could not be reached for further comment.

Two years after leaving Toyota, Hamp joined Finsbury in a part-time role as part of a small group of senior advisers who periodically provided counsel to the firm. She focused on corporate reputation management, media relations, brand building and consumer engagement, issues management, crisis comms and other areas.

Hamp first joined Toyota as CCO for North America, before she was promoted to the global role of managing officer and chief communications officer, making her the first female senior executive to reach that level at the automaker.

Prior to joining Toyota, Hamp was PepsiCo’s CCO and SVP of consumer relations for more than four years. She left that role in March 2012. Hamp also worked at General Motors for 25 years, serving as VP of comms for Europe and general director of comms for Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Hamp featured on PRWeek’s Power List numerous times, most recently in 2015.