Zoom hires Amy Hufft as head of brand and communications

Hufft was formerly VP and head of global brand marketing and communications for Shopify.

by Diana Bradley / Added 1 hour ago

SANTA CLARA, CA: Video chat app Zoom has hired Amy Hufft as head of brand and communications.   

In the new role, Hufft and her team will be responsible for overseeing the brand marketing, communications, content function and for evolving Zoom’s global narrative, according to a statement from Zoom PR partner Zeno Group.

Hufft was formerly VP and head of global brand marketing and communications for Shopify, where she worked for four years. While there, she led the development of Shopify’s persona, launched its first-ever brand campaigns, built a global communications infrastructure and helped “establish Shopify as the entrepreneurship company and most trusted commerce innovator,” according to Zeno’s statement.

A Shopify representative was not immediately available for comment.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, in December 2019, Zoom had about 10 million daily users. One year later, Zoom reported 350 million daily meeting participants. At the start of the pandemic, Zoom was the breakout brand as consumers in lockdown found themselves relying on the product for work, education and just connecting with family and friends.

It was not immediately clear how many daily users Zoom currently has. 

In Q1 for fiscal 2023, Zoom’s net income of $113.7 million was just half of the $227.5 million it reported in the prior-year period. However, the company’s sales grew by more than 12% to $1.07 billion for the period ended April 30.

