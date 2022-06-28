‘Defining moment of our professional lives’ – behind the COVID-19 vaccine comms plan
The NHS hopes to apply communications lessons from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to other treatments, NHS England comms chief James Lyons has told PRWeek’s Crisis Communications conference as he gave the lowdown on the vaccine comms strategy.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>