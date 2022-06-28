Hillgrove defends Assange, says his extradition is ‘completely wrong’

Controversial PR man Richard Hillgrove, who runs the 6 Hillgrove PR agency that represented Julian Assange, appeared on GBNews to defend the WikiLeaks founder, saying the case is ‘frightening for any journalist in the world’ and warned the decision to extradite him could ‘still be scrapped’.

by James Halliwell