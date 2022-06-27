Cannes Lions crowns agency, network and most creative company of the year 2022

Dentsu Creative Bengaluru won agency of the year, Ogilvy won network of the year and WPP won most creative company of the year at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022.

The coveted titles are based on the number of award wins over the course of the five-day festival.

Burger King was named creative brand of the year, followed by Vice and Apple, while OMD Worldwide took media network of the year.

Dentsu Creative Bengaluru picked up agency of the year after winning a Titanium, three Grands Prix, two Gold Lions and three Silvers for Vice Media’s The Unfiltered History Tour – an unofficial guide to the British Museum, which gives visitors an immersive tour of the museum’s disputed artefacts, their origins and how they were obtained.

It is the first time that an agency from India has won agency of the year and The Unfiltered History Tour broke another record as the most awarded campaign from India at Cannes Lions.

Previously known as Dentsu Webchutney, the agency rebranded as Dentsu Creative as part of a global move this week to consolidate all of Dentsu International’s creative agencies under a single brand to drive simplification and scale.

“The Unfiltered History Tour shows how a disruptive idea, accelerated by the power of technology and social media can change culture and help one of the most progressive media brands, Vice, empower the next generation and provide a balanced narrative," said Fred Levron, global chief creative officer of Dentsu International. “We could not be prouder of the work and the hugely talented team in India. This is our first Cannes Lions as Dentsu Creative and it has set the bar. Our thanks also go to Vice Media for their trust and belief. We are nothing without client partnership.”

Ogilvy, the WPP-owned creative network, won network of the year after amassing 88 Lions throughout the festival including one Titanium Lion, two Glass Lions for Change Golds, 23 Golds, 21 Silvers, and 43 Bronzes.

Ogilvy’s awards haul was another sign of the strength of India’s advertising sector as Ogilvy Mumbai won the Titanium for Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad for Cadbury Celebrations, which used machine learning to put Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan into thousands of ads for small, local stores affected by the pandemic.

“We are thrilled that Ogilvy has been recognized as the world’s leading creative agency network because we believe that creativity is the great differentiator. Our teams earned this honour by producing work that upends the status quo, that alters the conversation, that creates meaningful change, and reshapes our industry," said Liz Taylor, global chief creative officer of Ogilvy. “We are so proud that the work honoured spanned so many categories, countries, and clients. It is a powerful demonstration of what defines Ogilvy. It's pervasive creativity. It’s borderless creativity. It’s creativity with impact.”

WPP won most creative company, what was once known as the holding company of the year award, ahead of Omnicom Group in second place and Interpublic Group in third.

WPP’s agencies collected a total of 176 Lions, including one Titanium Lion, four Grands Prix, 36 Golds, 47 Silvers and 88 Bronze, with winning work from 40 different countries.

“Creativity is the world’s most valuable asset. It has the potential to address the biggest challenges of our time in the most extreme circumstances. We have had to think differently for the last two years, and I feel this year's Cannes Lions has been a celebration of innovation for our industry. So, I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this amazing global team of the most creative people in our industry," said Rob Reilly, global chief creative officer of WPP, said.

“Creativity is the most important force in modern business. Being named the creative company of the year is testament to WPP’s power to help our clients succeed, and to the incredible talent of our 109,000 people around the world. Thank you to them and to our clients who entrust us with their brands," said Mark Read, chief executive of WPP.

Simon Cook, chief executive of Cannes Lions, said at the end of the first in-person festival since 2019 before the pandemic: “Cannes Lions is a global platform, and it’s been an incredible week, as the global creative community reunited in Cannes once again.

“Our community came together from across the globe, and from every corner of the industry, to drive progress through creativity, for business, the planet, and society at large," he said.

Special awards:

Creative company of the year (formerly holding company of the year)

1. WPP

2. Omnicom

3. Interpublic Group

Network of the year

1. Ogilvy

2. FCB

3. DDB Worldwide

Independent network of the year

1. Serviceplan Group

2. GUT

3. Rethink

Media network of the year

1. OMD Worldwide

2. MediaCom

3. Starcom

Agency of the year

1. Dentsu Creative, Bangalore, India

2. We Believers, Brooklyn, USA

3. Publicis, Milan, Italy

Independent agency of the year

1. We Believers, Brooklyn, USA

2. Serviceplan, Munich, Germany

3. 4creative, London, United Kingdom

Independent network of the year

1. Serviceplan Group

2. GUT

3. Rethink

Palme d'Or

1. Smuggler, USA

2. Iconoclast, Germany

3. Somesuch, United Kingdom

4. Virtue Worldwide, USA

5. Zauberberg Productions GmbH, Germany

Creative brand of the year

1. Burger King

2. Vice

3. Apple

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.