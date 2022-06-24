Snapshot: How reproductive health organizations and allies reacted to Roe v. Wade being overturned

WASHINGTON: The Supreme Court has overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, revoking the Constitutional right to have an abortion.

According to The Washington Post, it was a 6-to-3 vote in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case, favoring the former. Chief Justice John Roberts, however, criticized his colleagues for going a step further in overturning Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

The liberal Justices, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, were in dissent.

“With sorrow — for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection — we dissent,” they wrote.

The decision, which comes just over a month after the leaked initial draft majority decision, is expected to open the door for half of states to ban or drastically limit abortion.

Here’s how major organizations with pro-choice views have already responded.

Planned Parenthood

BREAKING: The Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade, ending our constitutional right to abortion. We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now — hurt, anger, confusion. Whatever you feel is OK. We’re here with you — and we’ll never stop fighting for you. — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) June 24, 2022

Public Citizen

BREAKING: THE SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE!



Don't tell us about "freedom" when this is a direct assault on women's rights. — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) June 24, 2022

Guns have more rights in this country than women. It’s sickening. — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) June 24, 2022

Emily's List

The Court decision on abortion is here. We are ready. Join us:https://t.co/SUAJqkHU2Q — EMILY's List (@emilyslist) June 24, 2022

National Abortion Federation

The Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade.



Abortion is still available and there are resources to help you get the care you need, including financial assistance if you qualify: https://t.co/KG1r5fMf9I pic.twitter.com/840w7VoYjp — NAF (@NatAbortionFed) June 24, 2022

Amnesty International USA

You're not free when you can't decide your own future.



Abortion is a human right. Protect the right to abortion in the US. Take action >>>https://t.co/sqUsqhZpm3 pic.twitter.com/fixAs8NK3B — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) June 24, 2022

Center for Reproductive Rights

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization has OVERTURNED Roe v. Wade, decimating the right to abortion in the U.S. and opening the door for states eager to ban abortion outright. THIS DECISION IS WRONG. #AbortionIsEssential #SCOTUS — Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) June 24, 2022

National NOW

We’ve been ready for this. We knew that with the new conservative majority on the Supreme Court, abortion rights were hanging by a thread. Today, that thread—that lifeline—has been cut. The following is a statement from National NOW President @ChrisFNunes. #AbortionRights pic.twitter.com/m9vNXiSHzb — National NOW (@NationalNOW) June 24, 2022

NARAL

BREAKING NEWS: The Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade; ending the constitutional right to abortion for millions across the country. We share your hurt, anger, and confusion. We are in this fight together. pic.twitter.com/OFGBlm4XqT — NARAL (@NARAL) June 24, 2022

National Women's Law Center

BREAKING: No matter what the Supreme Court says. #AbortionAlways. pic.twitter.com/t2b0fqcLES — National Women's Law Center (@nwlc) June 24, 2022

Abortion Rights UK

#BreakingNews

The US Supreme Court has announced it's overturning #RoeVsWade



This ends 50 years of legal right to abortion in US & will have a devastating effect



We stand in solidarity with fight to defend #AbortionRights in US

Join our London protest at US Embassy 7pm tonight pic.twitter.com/oFgsRzlRL5 — Abortion Rights (@Abortion_Rights) June 24, 2022

Pro-life organizations also reacted to the decision on social media.

