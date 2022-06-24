News

Snapshot: How reproductive health organizations and allies reacted to Roe v. Wade being overturned

The ruling, which comes just over a month after the leaked initial draft majority decision, will end the Constitutional right to abortion after nearly 50 years.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 1 hour ago

Pro-life and pro-choice protesters squared off outside the Supreme Court on Friday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Pro-life and pro-choice protesters squared off outside the Supreme Court on Friday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WASHINGTON: The Supreme Court has overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, revoking the Constitutional right to have an abortion. 

According to The Washington Post, it was a 6-to-3 vote in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case, favoring the former. Chief Justice John Roberts, however, criticized his colleagues for going a step further in overturning Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. 

The liberal Justices, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, were in dissent.

“With sorrow — for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection — we dissent,” they wrote

The decision, which comes just over a month after the leaked initial draft majority decision, is expected to open the door for half of states to ban or drastically limit abortion

Here’s how major organizations with pro-choice views have already responded. 

Planned Parenthood

Public Citizen

Emily's List 

National Abortion Federation

Amnesty International USA

Center for Reproductive Rights

National NOW

NARAL

National Women's Law Center

Abortion Rights UK

Pro-life organizations also reacted to the decision on social media.

National Right to Life

Heartbeat International

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Pro-life and pro-choice protesters squared off outside the Supreme Court on Friday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Snapshot: How reproductive health organizations and allies reacted to Roe v. Wade being overturned

Protests took place at the Supreme Court building in Washington after the Court's decision. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, ends constitutional protections of abortion

Green will focus on storytelling via new technologies.

Disney hires Erin Green to boost next generation storytelling

Apple and Meta will have to play nice to make the metaverse dream a reality. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Can Apple and Meta play nice in the metaverse?

Purpose-driven advertising stood out at Cannes this year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

‘A healing moment:' Healthcare marketing dispatches from Cannes 2022

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

The PR Week: 6.23.22 - Cannes special with jury chair Judy John

The PR Week: 6.23.22 - Cannes special with jury chair Judy John

PRWeek Pride in PR: Valerie Berlin

PRWeek Pride in PR: Valerie Berlin

PR is the next trend at Cannes

PR is the next trend at Cannes

Edelman wins Bronze PR Lion as category again dominated by creative firms

Edelman wins Bronze PR Lion as category again dominated by creative firms