Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, ends constitutional protections of abortion

The high court’s ruling is likely to result in abortion banned in more than 20 states.

by Jack O'Brien, MM+M / Added 2 hours ago

Protests took place at the Supreme Court building in Washington after the Court's decision. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that legalized abortion in the U.S. for nearly 50 years, in a ruling Friday morning.

The high court ruled 6-3 in favor of the plaintiffs in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case to determine whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.

The case challenged a 2018 Mississippi state law that banned most abortions after 15 weeks. The ruling also overturned the landmark case Casey v. Planned Parenthood, which reaffirmed the basic ruling of Roe in 1992. 

The majority decision, authored by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, stated that abortion presents a “profound moral question” adding that the Constitution “does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority.” 

“We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives. The judgment of the Fifth Circuit is reversed, and the case is remanded for further proceedings consistent with this opinion,” the ruling stated. 

The high court’s ruling is likely to result in abortion being banned in more than 20 states, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights

The ruling came more than a month after Politico published a draft opinion of the case. The leak sent shockwaves across the country and resulted in Chief Justice John Roberts confirming its authenticity and ordering an investigation into the leak.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com. 

