Disney hires Erin Green to boost next generation storytelling

BURBANK, CA: Disney’s Media & Entertainment Distribution function has hired Erin Green as VP of communications for next generation storytelling and consumer experiences.

Green started in the newly created role this month, reporting to Heather Hust Rivera, SVP of communications for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

At Disney, next generation storytelling is an expanding area focused on creating and using new opportunities for storytelling and audience engagement at a time when physical, digital and virtual experiences are becoming more interconnected, the company said in a statement.

Green will partner closely with Mike White, SVP of next generation storytelling and consumer experiences, and his cross-functional team, providing strategic communications support and direction for next generation storytelling initiatives.

In February, Disney appointed White to lead development and coordination of strategy and direction for next generation storytelling and consumer experiences, working to develop the strategic direction and operational model behind these initiatives.

Green was not available for comment.

Most recently, Green was senior comms director for AR, VR and research at Meta, overseeing communications for metaverse technologies. She has also served as VP of global communications at Intuit, director of technology communications at Facebook and director of network video programming at Yahoo.

Green is the second executive-level hire by Disney in the area, following Mark Bozon by White as VP of next generation storytelling creative experiences.

Last month, Disney General Entertainment upped Charissa Gilmore to SVP of corporate communications. Gilmore was previously VP of global distribution comms for Disney and ABC Television.

Kristina Schake, EVP of global comms for The Walt Disney Company, recently replaced chief corporate affairs officer and senior EVP Geoff Morrell after he left Disney amid the company’s standoff with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state's “Don’t Say Gay” law. Morell had replaced top comms executive Zenia Mucha, who left Disney at the end of last year.

VP of comms Jessica Casano-Antonellis also recently left Disney to join SiriusXM.