‘Long Live the Prince’ wins Titanium Grand Prix as Edelman bags a Gold at Cannes
The much-lauded ‘Long Live the Prince’ by Engine London has won the Grand Prix at the Titanium Lions, as Edelman wins Gold in Sustainable Development for ‘See My Skin’ for Vaseline, on the final day of Cannes Lions.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>