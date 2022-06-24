Opinion

'Thought-provoking, unforgettable' - Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

Laura Oliphant, founder and MD of Stand, casts her critical eye over creative offerings from the past seven days.

Added 3 hours ago

HITS

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), 'The Last Photo'

CALM is known for campaigns that stop us in our tracks, and this one got us talking, sharing and most importantly, looking beyond a smile.

'The Last Photo' by CALM is a brilliantly executed reminder that suicide doesn’t look suicidal. To challenge the perception that someone’s struggle with their mental health is visible, CALM unveiled 50 smiling portraits across the South Bank – people living seemingly happy, carefree lives. The reality is, these are the last photos of people who took their own lives.

‘The Last Photo’ is a brilliant reminder of how hard it is to understand and ‘see’ another person’s mental health struggles. It’s a sad but powerful visual explanation of the importance of seeing beyond the image portrayed on social media, or a casual 'I’m fine', and really asking someone how they are.

Well done to the brave relatives and the creatives for this thought-provoking, unforgettable campaign.

Andrex and Bowel Cancer UK awareness campaign

Like many, I’ve followed the story of Dame ‘Bowel Babe’ Deborah James and her battle with stage four cancer, through to the tragic news her treatment had come to an end, and she was receiving palliative care. She has always been a force, but this woman has driven one of the biggest shifts in cancer awareness – raising huge funds (£6.7m so far) and saving even more lives by convincing Andrex to include the symptoms of bowel cancer on 28 million packs.

Bowel Babe has run a campaign master class on raising awareness and behaviour change.

MISSES

Post Office Pride stamps

Like many brands, the Post Office could have gone further with its Pride month campaign by marking 50 years of Pride with new colourful stamps. Considering its brand reach, the Post Office missed the opportunity to bring about real change by spotlighting its own LGBTQ+ community and using its unique position in towns and cities across the UK.

