Golin launches PRep School for future Black PR leaders

The fellowship program offers paid career development training for students.

by Katlyn Herman / Added 1 hour ago

CHICAGO: Interpublic Group agency Golin has launched a fellowship program called PRep School for students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and from sororities and fraternities of the Divine Nine. 

What sets this program apart from others created within the industry is the combining of talent from HBCUs and historic Black Greek letter organizations. Much planning and support has been put into this program to ensure that there will be a lasting impact on these young professionals and the diversity within Golin and the PR industry. 

Fourteen rising college seniors will be selected for the program and will be placed in fellowship positions across four Golin Group agency brands in all eight of its U.S. markets. The program includes eight weeks of paid training and development opportunities in a global public relations agency, integration in teams and with clients, and mentorship with PR industry executives.

The program will run between June 12 and August 4 of next year. Applications will be open this September.

One of the program’s creators is Natasha O’Dell Archer, SVP of diversity, equity and inclusion at Golin. Archer is responsible for the idea of merging HBCUs and Black Greek letter organizations together. She has been a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, a Divine Nine sorority, for 26 years and will play a key role in helping the students throughout the program. 

“I see this as a program near and dear to my heart,” said Archer. “I hope and believe that this will be a long standing program in the industry that will be well known for bringing young Black professionals into public relations.” 

Golin’s revenue grew over 20% globally and by nearly 25% in the U.S. last year, with nearly every agency office seeing double-digit gains, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. 

