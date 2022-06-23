Edelman wins Bronze PR Lion as category again dominated by creative firms

CANNES, FRANCE: Edelman's London office won a Bronze Lion in the PR Lions and Creative Data categories at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Thursday for its work on the Green Light Signal campaign for the National Grid.

The Grand Prix in the PR Lions went to BBDO Belgium for The Breakaway: The First eCycling Team for Prisoners, which demonstrated how virtual sports could help prisoners rehabilitate themselves into society.

Green Light Signal is a low energy-consumption smart bulb that glows green when the electricity supply at home is clean and green, letting consumers know in real time when they can use electricity without negatively impacting the planet.

Edelman London was credited with the idea creation for the effort, and also won PR and media credits for the campaign.

The campaign for U.K. energy infrastructure provider National Grid reached 237.8 million people; garnered 18,708 landing page visits; 1.1 million app runs and led to a carbon-saving equivalent of 17.1 million mature trees.

In the Media category, Edelman Spain won a Bronze Lion for its work on #RealVoicesofPride for FELGTB, Spain’s primary LGBTQ+ federation. The campaign collected oppressed voices in the LGBTQIA+ community within more than 70 countries where they are discriminated against by law. It made their voices available on the FELGTB profile on TikTok during Pride Week.

Edelman Spain was credited with the idea creation for the effort, and also handled PR, media and production credits for the campaign.

Prime Weber Shandwick, the Interpublic Group agency’s Sweden-based operations, also won a Bronze Lion in the Direct category for its work on The Billion Dollar Collection campaign for the H&M Foundation. Earlier this week, Prime Weber Shandwick took home a Gold Lion in the Design category for the same campaign.

