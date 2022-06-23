Speaker: Brian Lowe, President & CEO, BML Public Relations + Digital
Moderator: Steve Barrett, vp, editorial director, PRWeek
The past two plus years have been unprecedentedly challenging for consumer brand comms pros – and even more difficult for those centered around ‘fun.’ From COVID-19, social injustices, political polarization, cancel culture, mass shootings and inflation to a media landscape almost exclusively covering doom, we will discuss the results of a nationwide consumer survey which poses the question: is it time for fun to return to brand marketing campaigns?