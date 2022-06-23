MoonPie creates sunscreen. What brand should avoid following suit?

Snack brand MoonPie has created a sunscreen. Yes, really.

Sun Bad Sunscreen smells like marshmallows, which sounds a lot better than the Extra Crispy Sunscreen KFC launched in 2016.

We also made a video and website so please watch and click and yell at them toohttps://t.co/ao7i4OrDX2 pic.twitter.com/uCU0ETW4Je — MoonPie (@MoonPie) June 21, 2022



This is definitely not a trend that works for all brands. What brand should definitely avoid this at all costs?