Merck names head of marketing for Human Health

Merck said on Tuesday that Chirfi Guindo has been named chief marketing officer for Merck Human Health.

Guindo will lead development and implementation of the company’s strategy that covers oncology, vaccines, pharmaceutical and pipeline products.

Guindo’s hire is the latest personnel move for the Human Health division. Effective August 1, Jannie Oosthuizen will lead the U.S. division while Joe Romanelli will lead Merck Human Health International, replacing Deepark Khanna, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Guindo is set to start on July 1, reporting to Merck CEO Robert M. Davis.

Guindo previously worked with Merck for 25 years, overseeing global marketing for the company’s HIV portfolio and leading the Human Health businesses in Canada, the Netherlands and South Africa. In 2017, he became the EVP and head of global product strategy and commercialization at Biogen.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.