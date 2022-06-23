Tin Man expands ‘corpsumer’ offering with new practice head
Tin Man Communications has appointed Natalie Adams as corpsumer practice director, and Franchesca Allen as senior account director, to strengthen the agency’s ‘blended approach to communications’.
