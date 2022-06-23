News

Flare Communications nabs Nike HK’s Converse contract

Converse renews one-year contract with Flare Communications in Hong Kong.

by Staff Reporter / Added 1 hour ago

Nike Hong Kong’s Converse Branch has appointed Hong Kong-based integrated PR agency Flare Communications Group as their retainer agency for the fourth year in a row. The one-year contract has been renewed without a pitch.

Flare Communications will continue to work on Converse’s brand awareness, drive its digital landscape with result-driven strategic counsel, consumer-centric strategies, PR, social and influencer integrated services.

Bastian Wong, CEO and MD, Flare Communications Group, said, “We are motivated by the shared vision of the young and energetic spirit with Converse. The exceptional brand trust and valuable agency partnership developed throughout the journey, is a testament to our local insight, powerful media network and creative content ideas.”

