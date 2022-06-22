BIO alum Joseph Damond joins Edelman Global Advisory

WASHINGTON: A little more than a year after launching a firm focused on helping companies navigate changing geopolitics and economics, Edelman has hired a veteran of government relations to focus on health policy.

Joseph Damond, who has worked in both the private and government sectors, will serve as senior health adviser for Edelman Global Advisory, which Edelman parent network DJE Holdings launched after its acquisition of strategic consulting firm Basilinna last August.

Before joining EGA, Damond spent a decade at Biotechnology Innovation Organization, most recently as deputy chief policy officer and EVP for international affairs.

“With the launch of Edelman Global Advisory, we are really focused on the policy, regulatory and the business of health, and we needed somebody to lead that team,” said Deborah Lehr, CEO and managing partner of EGA.

Damond, who is based in Washington, DC, also worked as VP of international government relations for Pfizer. He managed the company’s international trade and commercial issues with the federal and foreign governments, including efforts regarding market access and intellectual property provisions in the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement, Edelman said in a statement.

Early in his career, Damond worked for the Department of Commerce on bilateral and multilateral trade issues. He spent more than a decade as an assistant U.S. trade representative for Asia and the Pacific.

“[Damond joined EGA to help clients] navigate the waters of healthcare policy in countries around the world, including the U.S.,” he said. “It's just a natural continuation, really, of what I have really been interested in doing for a big part of my career.”

Edelman launched EGA because of “companies becoming more global but needing to navigate this changing landscape,” Lehr said. “There was a recognition of the opportunities in this space if Edelman was to show that it was willing to invest in creating this type of new consulting business.”

The challenges clients face, she said, include supply chain issues, changing U.S.-China relations and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are obviously great demands for healthcare and healthcare commerce, but there have also been some challenges, as well, in the global marketplace,” including China’s response to COVID, Damond said. “Those are all the sorts of things that we are going to be taking a close look at.”