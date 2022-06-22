Signal AI names Alexandre Pinto to top data science role

News

Chief data scientist Miguel Martinez will move into a non-executive director position.

by Natasha Bach

LONDON: Global decision-augmentation company Signal AI has named Alexandre Pinto as its SVP of data science.

Pinto will take over the data-service function from Signal cofounder and chief data scientist Miguel Martinez, who will move into a non-executive director position on its board.

Pinto will focus on developing Signal’s technology, including its AIQ artificial intelligence technology, as well as its proprietary knowledge graph. 

With more than 20 years of experience, Pinto has worked on data and AI strategy, governance, products and services at Accenture and Outra and as a professor, as well as a guest lecturer at Imperial College London. He has a PhD in AI from the Nova School of Science and Technology at the Nova University of Lisbon and is the recipient of a European Commission Award for Excellent Innovation. 

Signal monitors data and provides insight from millions of news outlets, blogs, broadcast media and regulatory documents. It helps companies like Deloitte, Bank of America, and Google make decisions by uncovering trends, risks and opportunities.

Signal also named Emily Westgate as its CMO this spring. 

