Hotwire expands ESG offerings

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech specialist consultancy Hotwire has launched environmental, social and governance communications offerings, including insights, readiness and leadership services, the firm said this week.

Specific services include leadership analysis, workshops and strategic planning and executive thought leadership as the firm works to help clients build stakeholder trust through ESG marketing and communications. The agency said in a statement that it has seen an increase in demand from clients for help integrating ESG into their strategies.

Enero Group-owned Hotwire’s previously existing consulting services include sustainability report comms, industry research, benchmarketing, analysis and strategic partner recommendations, the firm said in a statement, as well as executive thought leadership training and counsel.

Last year, Hotwire grossed $48.2 million in global revenue, up 16% on the year prior, including $20.4 million in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. The firm has worked with clients including Citrix, Dell Technologies and IBM.

This month, Enero said it expects year-on-year revenue growth to hit 20% for the 12-month period ending in June, with growth accelerating in the second half of its financial year.