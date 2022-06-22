News

Hotwire expands ESG offerings

The San Francisco-based firm posted 16% revenue growth last year.

by Katlyn Herman / Added 1 hour ago

Hotwire CEO Heather Kernahan.
Hotwire CEO Heather Kernahan.

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech specialist consultancy Hotwire has launched environmental, social and governance communications offerings, including insights, readiness and leadership services, the firm said this week. 

Specific services include leadership analysis, workshops and strategic planning and executive thought leadership as the firm works to help clients build stakeholder trust through ESG marketing and communications. The agency said in a statement that it has seen an increase in demand from clients for help integrating ESG into their strategies.

Enero Group-owned Hotwire’s previously existing consulting services include sustainability report comms, industry research, benchmarketing, analysis and strategic partner recommendations, the firm said in a statement, as well as executive thought leadership training and counsel. 

Last year, Hotwire grossed $48.2 million in global revenue, up 16% on the year prior, including $20.4 million in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. The firm has worked with clients including Citrix, Dell Technologies and IBM. 

This month, Enero said it expects year-on-year revenue growth to hit 20% for the 12-month period ending in June, with growth accelerating in the second half of its financial year.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Signal AI names Alexandre Pinto to top data science role

Signal AI names Alexandre Pinto to top data science role

Hotwire CEO Heather Kernahan.

Hotwire expands ESG offerings

Sage wants to boost clients' work with the federal government via the partnership. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Sage Communications partners with federal management consultancy Deep Water Point

WPP will work with Ukraine's ministry of culture and information.

WPP and Ukraine unite for global campaign showing country open for business

Instagram encourages users to ‘Make Good Art’

Instagram encourages users to ‘Make Good Art’

Evoke CEO Reid Connolly.

Evoke snaps up Meltmedia, a life sciences agency

How H&R Block is helping to close the sponsorship equity gap for female college athletes

How H&R Block is helping to close the sponsorship equity gap for female college athletes

Photo credit: Getty Images

Baseball superstar Aaron Judge brings on Berk Communications for PR support

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

PRWeek Pride in PR: Kaitlyn Barclay

PRWeek Pride in PR: Kaitlyn Barclay