Sage Communications partners with federal management consultancy Deep Water Point

MCLEAN, VA: Marketing and PR agency Sage Communications has reached a strategic alliance with federal management consultancy Deep Water Point, the firms said this week.

The partnership will provide marketing and comms services for clients on work with the federal government.

“A lot of organizations do business with Fortune 500 or 100 companies; we consider the federal government ‘Fortune 1,’” said David Gorodetski, cofounder and CEO of Sage.

The partnership will leverage Sage’s technology and public sector work with Deep Water Point’s knowledge and experience of the federal market, specifically the intelligence community, Defense Department and health and life science markets.

Deep Water Point’s team has more than 300 former senior government and industry executives.

Ariel Glassman, director of marketing at Sage, will oversee the partnership.

Washington, DC-based Sage works with federal clients such as the Department of Agriculture and General Services Administration, as well as consultancies like Accenture and Booz Allen Hamilton.