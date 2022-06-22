News

WPP and Ukraine unite for global campaign showing country open for business

Agencies in Ukraine, Poland and Czech Republic will work with the minister of culture and information policy of Ukraine.

by Gurjit Degun, Campaign / Added 2 hours ago

WPP will work with Ukraine's ministry of culture and information.
WPP will work with Ukraine's ministry of culture and information.

WPP has partnered the Ukrainian government to attract investment to the country in a bid to rebuild its economy after the upheaval and damage of the Russian invasion.

The holding company's agencies in Ukraine, Poland and the Czech Republic will work with Oleksandr Tkachenko, minister of culture and information policy of Ukraine, to show that the country is open for business as part of the government's Advantage Ukraine mission.

Tkachenko joined WPP chief executive Mark Read on stage at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity to explain that they will target business leaders within the region and around the world to encourage inward investment to support Ukraine's economic recovery.

The initiative will aim to show the variety of talent in the country across sectors such as agriculture, technology, education and the creative industries as well as its "huge potential for commercial investment," WPP said in a statement.

Tkachenko said that the government wants the world to know "that Ukraine is still open for business and has the potential to be a key cultural and digital technology European hub."

"Creativity has the power not only to solve commercial problems but to address some of the biggest issues we face," Read said. "WPP's partnership with the Ukrainian government will aim to do both: underlining the enormous commercial potential of the country while supporting the economic recovery essential to rebuilding Ukrainian social and cultural life and ensuring a positive future for its citizens."

On Monday, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed delegates at the festival via video link and called on adland to use the power of creativity to help the country win the war against Russia. 

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Signal AI names Alexandre Pinto to top data science role

Signal AI names Alexandre Pinto to top data science role

Hotwire CEO Heather Kernahan.

Hotwire expands ESG offerings

Sage wants to boost clients' work with the federal government via the partnership. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Sage Communications partners with federal management consultancy Deep Water Point

WPP will work with Ukraine's ministry of culture and information.

WPP and Ukraine unite for global campaign showing country open for business

Instagram encourages users to ‘Make Good Art’

Instagram encourages users to ‘Make Good Art’

Evoke CEO Reid Connolly.

Evoke snaps up Meltmedia, a life sciences agency

How H&R Block is helping to close the sponsorship equity gap for female college athletes

How H&R Block is helping to close the sponsorship equity gap for female college athletes

Photo credit: Getty Images

Baseball superstar Aaron Judge brings on Berk Communications for PR support

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

PRWeek Pride in PR: Kaitlyn Barclay

PRWeek Pride in PR: Kaitlyn Barclay