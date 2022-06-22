News

Instagram encourages users to ‘Make Good Art’

The second phase of the Yours to Make campaign features a short film, scored by a Neil Gaiman speech, aimed at recent graduates.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

Instagram encourages users to ‘Make Good Art’

As part of a $1 billion investment in creators, Instagram is launching the second phase of its Yours to Make campaign.

The activation, created in partnership with Instagram’s CreativeX and Johannes Leonardo, encourages people to take the leap into becoming creators on the platform. This second phase is timed to coincide with graduations this month and is born from a data point: 54% of people polled said they would become an influencer if given the opportunity.

Yours to Make aims to encourage young graduates to consider becoming a creator as a career path while highlighting the tools and functions available on the platform to help them grow. 

The campaign consists of a short film, Make Good Art, that is a composite of content and clips found on the platform, intending to showcase all the different ways people use Instagram. All users were paid to be featured in the campaign and their content is set to an excerpt of a speech given by author Neil Gaiman at the University of Arts in 2012. In the speech, Gaiman encourages young graduates to “make good art,” a sentiment echoed through the short film.

“Our creative approach at JL is to meet consumers where they are,” added Burton and Hampton. “It’s why we chose to piece together existing Reels to help tell a story of inspiration and commitment to their future."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Signal AI names Alexandre Pinto to top data science role

Signal AI names Alexandre Pinto to top data science role

Hotwire CEO Heather Kernahan.

Hotwire expands ESG offerings

Sage wants to boost clients' work with the federal government via the partnership. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Sage Communications partners with federal management consultancy Deep Water Point

WPP will work with Ukraine's ministry of culture and information.

WPP and Ukraine unite for global campaign showing country open for business

Instagram encourages users to ‘Make Good Art’

Instagram encourages users to ‘Make Good Art’

Evoke CEO Reid Connolly.

Evoke snaps up Meltmedia, a life sciences agency

How H&R Block is helping to close the sponsorship equity gap for female college athletes

How H&R Block is helping to close the sponsorship equity gap for female college athletes

Photo credit: Getty Images

Baseball superstar Aaron Judge brings on Berk Communications for PR support

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

PRWeek Pride in PR: Kaitlyn Barclay

PRWeek Pride in PR: Kaitlyn Barclay