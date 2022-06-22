Instagram encourages users to ‘Make Good Art’

As part of a $1 billion investment in creators, Instagram is launching the second phase of its Yours to Make campaign.

The activation, created in partnership with Instagram’s CreativeX and Johannes Leonardo, encourages people to take the leap into becoming creators on the platform. This second phase is timed to coincide with graduations this month and is born from a data point: 54% of people polled said they would become an influencer if given the opportunity.

Yours to Make aims to encourage young graduates to consider becoming a creator as a career path while highlighting the tools and functions available on the platform to help them grow.

The campaign consists of a short film, Make Good Art, that is a composite of content and clips found on the platform, intending to showcase all the different ways people use Instagram. All users were paid to be featured in the campaign and their content is set to an excerpt of a speech given by author Neil Gaiman at the University of Arts in 2012. In the speech, Gaiman encourages young graduates to “make good art,” a sentiment echoed through the short film.

“Our creative approach at JL is to meet consumers where they are,” added Burton and Hampton. “It’s why we chose to piece together existing Reels to help tell a story of inspiration and commitment to their future."

