Evoke snaps up Meltmedia, a life sciences agency

Evoke has acquired Meltmedia, a digital-first life sciences marketing agency, Evoke said on Wednesday.

Effective immediately, Meltmedia will operate as Evoke Melt, a subsidiary specialty agency within Evoke. The deal serves as an opportunity for Evoke to bolster its data-driven omnichannel, marketing technology and digital transformation offerings.

Meltmedia CEO Justin Grossman, along with three other members of the existing executive team, will run the business under Evoke.

The acquisition comes weeks after Evoke and Ashfield Health integrated their medical marketing and communications arms under the Evoke banner.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.