Baseball superstar Aaron Judge brings on Berk Communications for PR support

NEW YORK: Aaron Judge, right fielder for the New York Yankees, has hired Berk Communications for exclusive PR support.

Since work officially began in February, Ron Berkowitz, founder and CEO of Berk Communications, SVP Melanie Van Dusen and account director Shannon Donohue have led Judge’s account.

There was no formal RFP process. Berkowitz’s long-standing friendship with Judge served as the impetus behind the partnership.

Berk Communications will support Judge in his off-field endeavors, including community efforts, business ventures, partnerships and overall publicity. There was no incumbent on the account.

“We think there’s a tremendous ceiling for [Judge] outside of baseball,” Berkowitz said, adding that his client’s athletic ability and stardom is already undeniable.

Judge continues to be represented by his agents Page Odle and David Matranga of PSI Sports for all contract and marketing efforts.

“[Berk Communications] works alongside agents and agencies to do what's best for the player,” Berkowitz said. “We’re as equal partners to PSI Sports as we are to [Judge]. To us, it’s one family and team.”

Berk Communications is also working on Judge’s All Rise Foundation, which was created to inspire children and youth to become more responsible citizens.

Budget information was not disclosed.

Judge marks yet another high-profile name for Berk Communications’ client roster, as the agency also works with Michael Rubin and Alex Rodriguez. The agency is also the PR AOR for Puma North America, Cheesecake Factory, Foot Locker, Weedmaps in the U.S. and Lids in North America.