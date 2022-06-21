Madrid Tourism Board hires Newlink as strategic comms AOR in US, Canada

MIAMI: The City of Madrid Tourism Board has brought on Newlink as its strategic communications AOR in the U.S. and Canada.

After an RFP process that began in January and concluded in February, Newlink started work on April 20.

Miami-based Newlink, which also has offices across Latin America and Europe, will spearhead promotional activities, PR, content creation and marketing efforts for all of Madrid’s travel segments.

Newlink is also assisting on trade relations, helping connect the City of Madrid Tourism Board with other luxury and travel agencies.

Teresa Villarreal, SVP and head of Newlink’s tourism practice, will lead the account alongside six other staffers and with a budget of roughly $180,000.

There was no incumbent on the account.

Newlink previously worked with the Madrid Tourism Board on a project basis in 2019, helping it to craft a strategy to better target the Latin American market. That work has now ended.

Madrid features many popular attractions for tourists and travelers, including the Puerta de Alcalá, Toledo Gate, Monument to Alfonso XII in El Retiro Park, Prado Museum and the National Archaeological Museum.

A representative from the Madrid Tourism Board could not be reached for further comment.

In May 2021, the Chile Tourism Board selected Newlink as its strategic comms AOR in the U.S. Other Newlink tourism clients include the Acapulco Tourism Board, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts and Tourism of the Dominican Republic.