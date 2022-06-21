News

Madrid Tourism Board hires Newlink as strategic comms AOR in US, Canada

The agency will oversee strategic comms and promotional activities for the second-largest city in the European Union.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 2 hours ago

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

MIAMI: The City of Madrid Tourism Board has brought on Newlink as its strategic communications AOR in the U.S. and Canada. 

After an RFP process that began in January and concluded in February, Newlink started work on April 20.

Miami-based Newlink, which also has offices across Latin America and Europe, will spearhead promotional activities, PR, content creation and marketing efforts for all of Madrid’s travel segments. 

Newlink is also assisting on trade relations, helping connect the City of Madrid Tourism Board with other luxury and travel agencies.

Teresa Villarreal, SVP and head of Newlink’s tourism practice, will lead the account alongside six other staffers and with a budget of roughly $180,000. 

There was no incumbent on the account.

Newlink previously worked with the Madrid Tourism Board on a project basis in 2019, helping it to craft a strategy to better target the Latin American market. That work has now ended.

Madrid features many popular attractions for tourists and travelers, including the Puerta de Alcalá, Toledo Gate, Monument to Alfonso XII in El Retiro Park, Prado Museum and the National Archaeological Museum.

A representative from the Madrid Tourism Board could not be reached for further comment.

In May 2021, the Chile Tourism Board selected Newlink as its strategic comms AOR in the U.S. Other Newlink tourism clients include the Acapulco Tourism Board, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts and Tourism of the Dominican Republic.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Photo credit: Getty Images

Madrid Tourism Board hires Newlink as strategic comms AOR in US, Canada

The H&M Foundation is privately funded by the Stefan Persson family.

Prime Weber Shandwick wins Gold Design Lion for H&M Foundation’s virtual fashion collection

Jim Beam is part of the Beam Suntory lineup. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Beam Suntory names Zsoka McDonald chief communications officer

The brand posted its first #DuckVibes video on TikTok on Tuesday morning.

TikTok trends inspire Aflac to bring on the #DuckVibes this summer

P&G is focusing on increasing inclusivity across its brand campaigns.

Cannes Lions 2022: 'Creativity is a superpower,' P&G's Marc Pritchard says

L-R: Haymarket CEO Kevin Costello and GEEIQ's James Burden and Charles Hambro.

Haymarket Ventures launches and makes first investment in gaming start-up

Photo credit: Getty Images

Cloudflare apologizes, takes blame for widespread outage

'No awards on a dead planet': Cannes Lions winner crashes opening ceremony in environment protest

'No awards on a dead planet': Cannes Lions winner crashes opening ceremony in environment protest

IBM also released a free advertising toolkit for AI Fairness 360. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Cannes: Industry leaders announce coalition to fight bias in ad tech

Grand Prix: The I Will Always Be Me campaign.

Lions Health: 2022 Pharma, Health & Wellness winners