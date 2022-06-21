News

Prime Weber Shandwick wins Gold Design Lion for H&M Foundation’s virtual fashion collection

The Billion Dollar Collection campaign aims to shape a more sustainable fashion industry.

by Diana Bradley / Added 3 hours ago

The H&M Foundation is privately funded by the Stefan Persson family.
CANNES, FRANCE: Prime Weber Shandwick took home a Gold Lion in the Design category on Tuesday at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for its work on The Billion Dollar Collection campaign for the H&M Foundation.

The campaign involves a virtual fashion collection that showcases 10 garments, each representing a groundbreaking innovation in need of support. Each innovation, worn by a virtual fashion model, has the potential to shape a more sustainable fashion industry.

The fashion industry produces 10% of all humanity's carbon emissions and is the largest consumer of the world's water supply.

Prime Weber Shandwick, the Interpublic Group's Sweden-based operations, was credited with the idea creation for the effort, and also won PR, media and production credits for the campaign.

The campaign generated coverage of the concept and H&M Foundation in 23 countries with an earned reach of 94 million in dailies and fashion titles. Actors reached out showing interest in supporting the startups. As a result, one startup was able to close a seven-figure funding round and began scaling up its technology. Others are in negotiations.

The H&M Foundation describes itself as "a nonprofit foundation for public good," privately funded by the Stefan Persson family, founders and main owners of the H&M Group.

The festival also handed out Lions on Tuesday night in the following categories: Industry Craft, Digital Craft, Film Craft and Entertainment Lions, as well as the Entertainment Lions for Music and Entertainment Lions for Sport. Winners in those categories did not include PR firms credited as the entrant or for idea creation.

Wednesday's slate of awards will include Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Business Transformation, Creative Commerce, Innovation, Mobile, Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy. The PR Lions are set for Thursday, with the Cannes Lions scheduled to publish the shortlist on Wednesday.

