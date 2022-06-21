TikTok trends inspire Aflac to bring on the #DuckVibes this summer

COLUMBUS, GA: Aflac wants to bring protection and “duck vibes” to consumers through its TikTok-inspired campaign.

Launching the day of the Summer Solstice on Tuesday, the supplemental insurance company’s campaign incorporates trends found on TikTok, such as manifestation, astrology, ASMR and healing sound frequencies “to bring good vibes this summer.”

For example, the duck will help consumers “manifest with tailored affirmations” to bring extra coverage and protection.

With #DuckVibes, Aflac hopes to “meet the younger generation where they are and help raise awareness of how Aflac can bring them coverage for the unexpected,” the company said in a statement.

The brand posted its first #DuckVibes video on TikTok on Tuesday morning. Allison+Partners is supporting this campaign.