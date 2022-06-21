News

TikTok trends inspire Aflac to bring on the #DuckVibes this summer

Expect the Aflac duck to quack about manifestation, astrology and healing sound frequencies.

by Diana Bradley / Added 52 minutes ago

The brand posted its first #DuckVibes video on TikTok on Tuesday morning.
COLUMBUS, GA: Aflac wants to bring protection and “duck vibes” to consumers through its TikTok-inspired campaign.

Launching the day of the Summer Solstice on Tuesday, the supplemental insurance company’s campaign incorporates trends found on TikTok, such as manifestation, astrology, ASMR and healing sound frequencies “to bring good vibes this summer.”

For example, the duck will help consumers “manifest with tailored affirmations” to bring extra coverage and protection. 

With #DuckVibes, Aflac hopes to “meet the younger generation where they are and help raise awareness of how Aflac can bring them coverage for the unexpected,” the company said in a statement. 

Allison+Partners is supporting this campaign.

@aflacduck It's all #DuckVibes ♬ original sound - Aflac Duck



