News

Cloudflare apologizes, takes blame for widespread outage

A network change in some of the company’s data centers caused popular websites and services to go down temporarily.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 1 hour ago

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO: Network provider Cloudflare has apologized for an outage that disrupted traffic in 19 key locations. 

Cloudflare addressed the incident in a blog post that was shared across its social media platforms. 

The outage affected many popular services such as DoorDash, NordVPN, Discord, Omegle and Crunchyroll, according to TechCrunch

“Earlier today Cloudflare saw an outage across parts of our network,” Cloudflare said in a statement about the incident. “This was not the result of an attack. A network change in some of our data centers caused a portion of our network to be unavailable.”

The outage began at 2:27 a.m. EST on Tuesday and was completely resolved by 3:42 a.m., according to the blog post. 

“Given Cloudflare’s scale and the percentage of the internet that relies on our network, when we have problems it is vital that we are open and transparent about what happened, why it happened and what we’re doing to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” Cloudflare said in a statement.

A similar outage disrupted the Cloudflare network in India, Indonesia and Eastern Europe on June 15.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The brand posted its first #DuckVibes video on TikTok on Tuesday morning.

TikTok trends inspire Aflac to bring on the #DuckVibes this summer

P&G is focusing on increasing inclusivity across its brand campaigns.

Cannes Lions 2022: 'Creativity is a superpower,' P&G's Marc Pritchard says

L-R: Haymarket CEO Kevin Costello and GEEIQ's James Burden and Charles Hambro.

Haymarket Ventures launches and makes first investment in gaming start-up

Photo credit: Getty Images

Cloudflare apologizes, takes blame for widespread outage

'No awards on a dead planet': Cannes Lions winner crashes opening ceremony in environment protest

'No awards on a dead planet': Cannes Lions winner crashes opening ceremony in environment protest

IBM also released a free advertising toolkit for AI Fairness 360. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Cannes: Industry leaders announce coalition to fight bias in ad tech

Grand Prix: The I Will Always Be Me campaign.

Lions Health: 2022 Pharma, Health & Wellness winners

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

PRWeek Pride in PR: Daryl McCullough

PRWeek Pride in PR: Daryl McCullough

Worldwide Cancer Research appoints agency to publicise pioneering work

Worldwide Cancer Research appoints agency to publicise pioneering work