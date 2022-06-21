Cloudflare apologizes, takes blame for widespread outage

SAN FRANCISCO: Network provider Cloudflare has apologized for an outage that disrupted traffic in 19 key locations.

Cloudflare addressed the incident in a blog post that was shared across its social media platforms.

Today, June 21, 2022, Cloudflare suffered an outage that affected traffic in 19 of our data centers. This was caused by a change that was part of a long-running project to increase resilience in our busiest locations. Here's what happened: https://t.co/Hb7lRJ2ND6 — Cloudflare (@Cloudflare) June 21, 2022

The outage affected many popular services such as DoorDash, NordVPN, Discord, Omegle and Crunchyroll, according to TechCrunch.

“Earlier today Cloudflare saw an outage across parts of our network,” Cloudflare said in a statement about the incident. “This was not the result of an attack. A network change in some of our data centers caused a portion of our network to be unavailable.”

The outage began at 2:27 a.m. EST on Tuesday and was completely resolved by 3:42 a.m., according to the blog post.

“Given Cloudflare’s scale and the percentage of the internet that relies on our network, when we have problems it is vital that we are open and transparent about what happened, why it happened and what we’re doing to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” Cloudflare said in a statement.

A similar outage disrupted the Cloudflare network in India, Indonesia and Eastern Europe on June 15.