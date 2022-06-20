Edelman wins Bronze Health & Wellness Lion for Vaseline campaign

CANNES, FRANCE: Edelman New York bagged a Bronze Lion on Monday at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for its work on the See My Skin campaign for Vaseline. The effort aims to combat bias in dermatology and improve skin-care outcomes for people of color.

Edelman's New York office was credited with idea creation for the effort, and also won a PR credit for the campaign. Edelman New York, Girl Culture Films of Marina del Rey, California, and Mindshare New York were recognized with credits for production of the campaign.

The campaign includes the See My Skin database, which allows users to search for skin conditions and facilitates connections with dermatologists. It also encourages users to upload their own images to expand the representation of skin color. Vaseline's Dermatology Review Board evaluates all content on the database.

Unilever-owned Vaseline launched See My Skin with Hued, a digital health company that works to improve the quality of care for Black, Latino and Indigeneous people, as well as VisualDx, a medical information company that works to reduce healthcare bias.

The festival also handed out Lions on Monday night in categories including Pharma, Print & Publishing, Outdoor and Radio & Audio, but PR firms were largely shut out of recognition as the entrant or the agency credited with idea creation.

Tuesday's slate of awards will include the Industry Craft, Digital Craft, Film Craft, Design, and Entertainment Lions, as well as the Entertainment Lions for Music and Entertainment Lions for Sport. The PR Lions are set for Thursday.