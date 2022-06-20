Edelman and Kasparov announce new Ukraine initiative at Cannes Lions
Russian exile Garry Kasparov and PR leader Richard Edelman today announced an initiative called Regain Ukraine aimed at helping Ukraine and ramping up pressure on western politicians to stop the war
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>