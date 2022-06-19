News

Cannes Lions releases Pharma, Health & Wellness shortlists

Winners from this year’s festival will be announced Monday

by Marc Iskowitz, MM+M / Added 3 hours ago

Nominees included work from Bayer Aspirin and Vaseline.
Nominees included work from Bayer Aspirin and Vaseline.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Sunday released its 2022 Pharma and Health & Wellness shortlists.

In Health & Wellness, the 117 nominees included work from Bayer Aspirin and Vaseline and campaigns featuring Hip Hop Public Health, Movember and Northwell Health.

Among the 31 shortlisted in pharma, Eyedar from Horizon Therapeutics was the most shortlisted program, with six nods. Area 23, which worked on Eyedar, was the most shortlisted agency, receiving eight nods.

The Cannes pharma lions jury is headed up by Brett O’Connor, executive creative director at London’s VCCP Health. Patricia Corsi, chief marketing and digital officer and chief information officer for Bayer Consumer Health, is jury president of the Health & Wellness Lions jury.

Winners will be announced on Monday.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Nominees included work from Bayer Aspirin and Vaseline.

Cannes Lions releases Pharma, Health & Wellness shortlists

Craig Bagno, MD of global strategic excellence at McCann Worldgroup.

Examining brand purpose over six years of Cannes Lions winners

PRWeek Pride in PR: Mike Nelson

PRWeek Pride in PR: Mike Nelson

BlackRock's offices in New York City. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Investment management firm BlackRock hires Carolyn Vadino as MD, corp comms

PRWeek Pride in PR: Julia Ehrenfeld

PRWeek Pride in PR: Julia Ehrenfeld

Reima was founded in 1944.

French/West/Vaughan takes over PR support for Reima

‘People come to Cannes to be inspired’: Healthcare marketers head to France for festival

‘People come to Cannes to be inspired’: Healthcare marketers head to France for festival

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

PRWeek Pride in PR: Michael Kaye

PRWeek Pride in PR: Michael Kaye

Edelman hires Gen Z cohort and appoints ‘ZEO’

Edelman hires Gen Z cohort and appoints ‘ZEO’