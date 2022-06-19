Cannes Lions releases Pharma, Health & Wellness shortlists

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Sunday released its 2022 Pharma and Health & Wellness shortlists.

In Health & Wellness, the 117 nominees included work from Bayer Aspirin and Vaseline and campaigns featuring Hip Hop Public Health, Movember and Northwell Health.

Among the 31 shortlisted in pharma, Eyedar from Horizon Therapeutics was the most shortlisted program, with six nods. Area 23, which worked on Eyedar, was the most shortlisted agency, receiving eight nods.

The Cannes pharma lions jury is headed up by Brett O’Connor, executive creative director at London’s VCCP Health. Patricia Corsi, chief marketing and digital officer and chief information officer for Bayer Consumer Health, is jury president of the Health & Wellness Lions jury.

Winners will be announced on Monday.

