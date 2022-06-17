Investment management firm BlackRock hires Carolyn Vadino as MD, corp comms

NEW YORK: BlackRock, an investment management firm, has named Carolyn Vadino as managing director of corporate communications.

“BlackRock’s purpose is to help people experience financial well being, and I am excited to work with its impressive comms team and tell the organization’s story,” Vadino said on LinkedIn.

Before joining BlackRock, Vadino was global head of comms at Gemini, a cryptocurrency platform. Natalie Rix has since replaced Vadino.

Prior to Gemini, Vadino was chief communications officer and marketing leader for risk management firm Stroz Friedberg, an Aon company. She also previously worked at Deloitte as global comms senior manager.

BlackRock generated $114 billion of long-term net inflows in Q1, chairman and CEO Laurence Fink said in a statement.