French/West/Vaughan takes over PR support for Reima

RALEIGH, NC: Agency French/West/Vaughan has taken over PR responsibilities for Reima, a Finland-based children’s activewear company.

Reima was founded in 1944, near the end of World War II. With a scarcity of material to produce clothing, the company resorted to recycling fabrics, such as used army suits, to manufacture working clothes for women. Reima transitioned to specialize in the production of children’s clothing, something that was desperately needed in the post-war era.

Today, the company is focused on children’s wear, producing activewear for children up to 14 years of age.

Jenny Pilewski, EVP at French/West/Vaughan, said in a statement that the company’s “strategic expansion plans in North America are particularly timely as we recognize the benefits of being outside, now more than ever.”

Reima is planning for 100% of its cotton to be certified organic, all of its winter clothing to be produced from recycled materials and 50% of all polyester to come from recycled origins by 2023.

F/W/V’s revenue increased by 11% last year to $36.7 million, all of it in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.