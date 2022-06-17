Continued energy required to defeat diversity complacency

Wednesday night’s 2022 DAA Diversity Dinner was an uplifting and joyous celebration but also gave significant pause for thought for anyone who naively thinks the lack of ethnic diversity in PR has been solved.

Dubbed ‘Activists, Advocates, and Accomplices: Communicators Convening for Change,’ the Diversity Action Alliance’s second annual dinner celebrated diversity champions and campaigns, but also exhorted everyone in the room to drive meaningful and positive change and not be a bystander to continued inequality.

The message was echoed by a slate of inspiring speakers, including DAA president Carmella Glover, APCO Worldwide equity and justice adviser Charlene Wheeless, Omnicom Public Relations Group CEO Chris Foster, CNN host Laura Coates, Anti-Racism Daily founder Nicole Cardoza, Axios Local managing editor Delano Massey and - via video - Dismantling Global White Privilege author Chandran Nair.

One year into overseeing all of Omnicom Group’s $1.3 billion-producing PR agencies, Chris Foster explained that one of the reasons he took on his role a year ago was because, “I wanted to make fast progress at scale, specifically around diversity. As a global CEO I feel a deep honor and responsibility – and burden – to be an agent of change for DE&I.”

The continued inequality is demonstrated in many different ways. Wheeless shared an anecdote about one young Black PR pro who felt ambivalent about going back to a physical space after working from home during COVID because it reminded her she couldn’t be her true self in the workplace: “Why show up to the office if you don’t feel safe.”

The aggressions and micro-aggressions and exhausting nature of continually having to balance being your true self with the reality of office life is not solely confined to people of color, but it’s certainly something many of us who enjoy white privilege don’t have to consider.

And, as Weber Shandwick VP of client experience and former Hispanic Public Relations Association president Andy Checo noted from the stage, a 2018 Harvard Business Review analysis of federal labor statistics showed just 5.7% of PR pros were Hispanic or Latinx. The same survey showed 8.3% of PR pros were African American, 2.6% Asian American.

Last year’s U.S. Census showed 13.4% of the overall population is Black or African American, 18.5% is Hispanic or Latino, and 5.9% is Asian. The numbers will have improved since 2018, but certainly not by anywhere near the disparity between representation in the PR industry and overall population.

Representation starts with visibility and it is clear from these numbers that the PR industry still has a long way to go to mirror the profile of the whole population, and that’s before we even start to talk about presence in the senior levels of client teams and PR firms.

I’m lucky enough to be heading to Cannes this weekend for the International Festival of Creativity. I doubt the swathes of marketers and communicators strolling down La Croisette will mirror the streets of global advertising capital New York City in terms of diversity.

There has certainly been progress in the PR industry since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May, 2020. But now attention has shifted and moved onto issues including inflation, gas prices and geopolitical factors such as Russia’s bombardment of Ukraine, it’s important the movement to drive change doesn’t stall.

As Chandran Nair noted in his video speech, everyone must continue to take action to end discrimination based on the color of someone’s skin and transition the world into a fairer place.

The DAA Diversity Dinner was a timely reminder that to do nothing and stand by while inequality persists is to be complicit in the continuance of systemic racism.