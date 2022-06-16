News

Citizen Relations parent Plus Company acquires ad agency Mekanism to fuel U.S. growth

It’s the holding company’s first acquisition since it was established in August.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 3 hours ago

Plus CEO Brett Marchand.
Plus Company, a Quebec-based holding company, has acquired advertising agency Mekanism.

Mekanism will help Plus Company expand its presence in the U.S., with 200 employees in offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Seattle, according to a company statement.

The New York City-based creative firm, which is led by cofounder and CEO Jason Harris, works with brands such as Quaker, Ben & Jerry's, Amazon and Peloton.

A Plus Company representative could not be immediately reached for additional comment.

Plus Company also said that Brian Whipple, former CEO of Accenture Interactive, has joined the company as an independent board member and board chair to support a continued investment in senior leadership.

Whipple joined the other six board members on June 1.

Plus Company includes more than 20 agencies, such as Citizen Relations, Eleven, Gene, Impact Research, Jungle Media, We Are Social and its sister agencies, Socialize, Hello, Kobe and Metta.

The holding company has more than 3,000 employees in 12 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

