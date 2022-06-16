What is your favorite Father’s Day 2022 campaign?

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday and brands want to help make it memorable.

The Miller Lite Beer Registry was created at BeerRegistry.com, offering dads the Oh Baby! six-pack, the Long Weekend 12-pack or the Golf Bag Essentials Pack of nine aluminum pints. Younger, legal-age dads can also get Miller Lite’s Beer Bond, a realistic – but non-binding – contract between friends that matures in 21 years.

Help your new dad friends out this Father’s Day by giving him what he really wants: Miller Lite. Go to https://t.co/h6gPBSCMHr to browse the Miller Lite Beer Registry, your one-stop-shop for all things dad (and beer) related. pic.twitter.com/ay9WAG7kTY — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) June 14, 2022

PetSmart, meanwhile, has created free, limited-edition Father’s Day Poop Bag Cards. Available only at AnythingforPets.com, the dog poop bags include sweet notes such as, “Dad, you’re #1 for picking up my #2” and “Dad, your pick-up game is no joke.”

TW copy: Oh �� our Father’s Day Poop Bag Cards just dropped! �� Go to https://t.co/9ofqA4qXDe today to claim your box! #AnythingforPets

No Pur Nec. 50 US/DC 18+. Ends 06/16/22 or when 2,250 prizes have been awarded. Rules: https://t.co/9ofqA4qXDe. pic.twitter.com/tmEeGDbCBi — PetSmart (@PetSmart) June 9, 2022

For dads done with having kids, Ryan Reynolds’ company Aviation Gin has created the perfect Father’s Day drink: Aviation Gin Vasectomy. Celebrity father Nick Cannon, who has eight children, helped to unveil the drink on Twitter with a short video.

Vasectomy expert @NickCannon pours the perfect Father’s Day drink. pic.twitter.com/YUeHVrCq1y — Aviation American Gin ✈️�� (@AviationGin) June 8, 2022

And OshKosh B’Gosh is encouraging dads to spend quality time with their kids as part of its Take Your Dad to the Metaverse campaign. The childrenswear brand wants fathers and their children to style an avatar together for the Roblox game Fashion Runway and share the result on Instagram tagging @OshKoshKids.

Who did it best?