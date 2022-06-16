Blog

What is your favorite Father’s Day 2022 campaign?

Campaign themes include beer, dog poop bags, vasectomies and the metaverse.

Added 2 hours ago

What is your favorite Father’s Day 2022 campaign?

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday and brands want to help make it memorable. 

The Miller Lite Beer Registry was created at BeerRegistry.com, offering dads the Oh Baby! six-pack, the Long Weekend 12-pack or the Golf Bag Essentials Pack of nine aluminum pints. Younger, legal-age dads can also get Miller Lite’s Beer Bond, a realistic – but non-binding – contract between friends that matures in 21 years.

PetSmart, meanwhile, has created free, limited-edition Father’s Day Poop Bag Cards. Available only at AnythingforPets.com, the dog poop bags include sweet notes such as, “Dad, you’re #1 for picking up my #2” and “Dad, your pick-up game is no joke.”

For dads done with having kids, Ryan Reynolds’ company Aviation Gin has created the perfect Father’s Day drink: Aviation Gin Vasectomy. Celebrity father Nick Cannon, who has eight children, helped to unveil the drink on Twitter with a short video.

And OshKosh B’Gosh is encouraging dads to spend quality time with their kids as part of its Take Your Dad to the Metaverse campaign. The childrenswear brand wants fathers and their children to style an avatar together for the Roblox game Fashion Runway and share the result on Instagram tagging @OshKoshKids.

Who did it best?

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Buckle up: Even more wage inflation is coming for agencies

Buckle up: Even more wage inflation is coming for agencies

Juneteenth: Why communicators should be more than just a megaphone

Juneteenth: Why communicators should be more than just a megaphone

What is your favorite Father’s Day 2022 campaign?

What is your favorite Father’s Day 2022 campaign?

'The need for insurance in the metaverse has become evident with the incidence of a class of digital assets,' says Ho.

Metaverse insurance: Ushering in a new class of assets

Clear Channel sites will carry Elton John's face as a color QR code.

Elton John’s face to appear as QR code on OOH sites during Pride fundraiser

Sadoun wants creativity that is 'smart, progressive and brave.'

Arthur Sadoun: If you're not transforming, you will be left behind

David Beckham is backing the anti-malaria campaign. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

International athletes and other celebs join the fight against malaria

Nurx saw a 300% increase in requests for emergency contraception when the Supreme Court's draft striking down Roe v. Wade was leaked. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

‘We’re tackling it from all sides:' Contraception messaging in a post-Roe world

Pay is leaving Headspace next month.

Caroline Pay to leave Headspace

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning