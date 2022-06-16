News

Caroline Pay to leave Headspace

The meditation app’s chief creative officer will depart in July.

by Charlotte Rawlings, Campaign

Caroline Pay has said she will be leaving her role as chief creative officer at Headspace.

Having joined the meditation app in September 2018, she will be leaving the company in early July. 

Pay reported to Headspace cofounder and chief executive Rich Pierson leading the company's creative team.

Prior to Headspace, Pay had worked alongside Vicki Maguire as joint chief creative officer at Grey London from March 2017.

She has also held the roles of deputy executive creative director at Bartle Bogle Hegarty and creative director at Mother. 

Pay said that she was “taking the summer off to hang with [her] boys and limber up for [her] next chapter."

She added that she will be “forever grateful” for being offered the position at Headspace.

“It has been a privilege to help the brand grow and witness the business transform before my very eyes," she said. "An enormous thanks to the incredible team, past and present, for allowing me to be a part of so many magnificent moments. I will miss you hugely and, as promised, watch on like a proud mama as you continue to improve the health and happiness of the world."

“And breathe…”

“We are grateful for [Pay’s] deep contributions to growing the Headspace brand into the highly recognizable and inclusive brand that it is today, and wish her all the best in her future endeavours," the spokesperson said. “Following Caroline's departure, her leadership team will report directly to Leslie Witt, chief product and design officer. 

“David Hsia, senior creative director of brand and design, will serve as interim head of our global brand and creative team," the spokesperson said. 

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk. 

