Golin hires Zeno’s Jim Goldman to run San Francisco office

San Francisco is the firm’s fastest-growing global office.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 3 hours ago

Golin grew its staff in San Francisco by 115% last year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Golin grew its staff in San Francisco by 115% last year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

SAN FRANCISCO: Golin has hired Jim Goldman as MD, San Francisco. 

Goldman started in the role on June 1, reporting to Gary Rudnick, president and COO. He replaced Matt Lackie, who joined BCW Group agency AxiCom as CEO in December. 

Goldman will lead Golin’s fastest-growing global market, which saw 100% revenue growth last year and added clients such as LinkedIn, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and Gabb Wireless. The San Francisco office also increased staff by 115%, according to a company statement. 

“These are challenging as well as very exciting times,” Goldman said. “My success will come from keeping existing clients satisfied, but also by bringing in new brands and opportunities, finding those stalwart companies that could use some assistance to get their stories told.”

Golin’s San Francisco market features technology accounts such as Adobe, Cisco, Micron, Nintendo, Texas Instruments and Verizon.

“The goal is to make [Golin]’s San Francisco office one of the biggest and most diverse offices in our network,” said Rudnick. “[We want] to be the first name clients think about as it relates to technology.”

In his former role as EVP at Zeno Group, Goldman provided senior client counsel, strategic media relations and thought leadership to the agency’s group of technology and consumer clients.

A Zeno spokesperson declined to comment on Goldman’s replacement but said via email, “We appreciate [Goldman]’s many contributions over the last nine years and wish him success in his new role.”

Before joining Zeno, Goldman was chairman of the U.S. technology practice and MD of global media at Burson-Marsteller. Prior to that, he served as CNBC’s Silicon Valley bureau chief. 

Golin’s revenue grew over 20% globally and by nearly 25% in the U.S. last year, with nearly every agency office seeing double-digit gains, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. 





