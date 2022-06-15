News

Finn Partners names two practice co-leaders

Mark Day and Philip McGowan co-lead the agency’s corporate and consumer and community impact practices, respectively.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 31 minutes ago

L-R: Mark Day and Philip McGowan.
NASHVILLE, TN: Finn Partners has promoted Mark Day and Philip McGowan to senior partners, both with practice co-leadership responsibilities. 

Day and McGowan are reporting to Beth Seigenthaler Courtney, managing partner for the Southeast, and Ronald Roberts, managing partner. They both started in their roles in May. 

As co-lead of Finn Partners’ corporate and consumer practice, Day is overseeing 20-plus team members across the Southeast who work with clients in mobility, oil and gas, retail and distilled spirits sectors.

Day, who is involved with the Jack Daniels, Brown-Forman and Tractor Supply Company accounts, said he wants to see Finn Partners expand its client roster.

“We’re always looking for new business opportunities; Nashville is a very hot market right now,” he said. 

Day works alongside Ryan Witherell, who Finn Partners recently promoted to managing partner, and Andrea Lindsley, partner. 

McGowan is responsible for managing a team of 14 who support corporate and nonprofit organizations on ESG, environmental sustainability and government issues management. He co-leads the community impact practice alongside Lisa Button, partner. 

McGowan said that, as the community impact practice grows, he hopes to develop his team in a way that maintains and improves client service. 

Prior to joining Finn Partners, Day was a VP for Powell Tate and press secretary to former U.S. Senator Wendell Ford of Kentucky. 

McGowan, who has worked at Finn Partners since 2004, was previously a project assistant for the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment studies at Middle Tennessee State University.

In May, Finn Partners promoted Julie Walsh to senior partner and named Jennifer Hawkins as managing partner of its New York travel practice. 

Finn Partners posted 49% growth last year to $162.2 million, expanding at the same rate in the U.S. to $135.7 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

