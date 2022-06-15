The Sway Effect ups Marielena Santana to EVP and MD

NEW YORK: The Sway Effect has promoted Marielena Santana to EVP and MD, effective July 1.

Santana, who is currently an SVP at the firm, reports to The Sway Effect’s founder and CEO Jennifer Risi. No one has been selected to take over the SVP position once she is promoted.

Santana will continue to elevate her previous responsibilities of working with the firm's largest accounts and helping Risi to grow the business. She will oversee media relations, leadership, brand marketing, social impact and branding at the firm.

Risi explained that Santana’s new role has been created as a result of The Sway Effect’s recent growth.

“[Santana] deserved to be promoted based on the growth that she is helping drive to the business and the strategic work that she is doing,” said Risi. “She is supporting some of our largest clients and helping us win additional business; that is why it made the most sense."

The Sway Effect has expanded its team to fifteen members and is continuing to grow its client base. New clients include creative agency FIG and bio tech company 10x Genomics.

Risi, a former executive at Ogilvy and Weber Shandwick, launched The Sway Effect in 2019. It is also a part of By The Network, formerly known as & The Network, a collective of 30 independent agencies in more than 30 markets. Each firm is fully independent while co-owning a 5% share in the network.