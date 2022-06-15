The Brooklyn Brothers hires former Engine creative director

The Brooklyn Brothers has appointed former Engine creative director Orlando Warner as its new executive creative director.

Warner replaces Simon Poett, who left the agency in April.

In his new role, Warner will oversee the creative and design department, and contribute to the Golin Group agency’s cultural initiatives, such as its Night School.

He will work with the newly appointed MD Abigail Findlay and head of strategy Will Sansom. George Bryant, founder and former chief creative officer of The Brooklyn Brothers, assumed the role of group chief creative officer at the Golin Group agency in May 2022.

Warner was previously creative director at Engine, and most recently worked on the Long Live the Prince campaign for the The Kiyan Prince Foundation, which won four D&AD pencils. He also worked with clients including Jagermiester and the Royal Marines.

Prior to that, he was a creative director at M&C Saatchi.

“I greatly respect Orlando’s high bar of creativity and his appetite to make purposeful, compelling work for clients," Findlay said. "He has a track record of being entrepreneurial and delivering brilliantly on briefs."

“I believe his creative talent, infectious energy and curiosity will enable him to successfully lead the creative and design department at The Brooklyn Brothers," he said.

“The new team that Abi has built around her brings together all the skill sets and personality traits I admire most in what is already an extremely talented landscape," Warner added. "I believe my creative zeal and experience in building monumental campaigns for change will allow us to produce outstanding work for our clients that will really make a difference.”

Golin, part of Interpublic Group, acquired The Brooklyn Brothers in 2016.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.