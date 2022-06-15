Stagwell’s Harris Poll, PRophet team up to give clients earned media boost

NEW YORK: Two Stagwell brands, AI-driven data-as-a-service platform PRophet and market research and consulting firm The Harris Poll have partnered to let Harris clients use PRophet software to improve their media pitching.

PRophet uses data, machine learning and natural language processing to analyze past articles to predict whether journalists will be interested in covering a future story.

By using PRophet’s capabilities, a Harris client can test what the two companies are calling the “mediability” of its research before embarking on a study. PRophet will also help them identify journalists likely to be interested in the research as well as the predicted sentiment of the piece. The partnership will also address the need to gauge media interest to ensure the public has visibility into Harris research.

Harris clients will have access to PRophet throughout the duration of a survey and the subsequent marketing. If they are interested in maintaining access to the platform after completion, they can subscribe.

PRophet aims to take the guesswork out of media pitching for PR pros, helping them improve the performance of earned media campaigns. The Harris Poll provides surveys on public opinion, motivations and social sentiment for a range of users.

PRophet, which launched in fall 2020, introduced the second generation of its platform late last year. The company has inked partnerships with media monitoring and narrative analytics platform PeakMetrics and podcast database Podchaser.