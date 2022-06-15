News

Stagwell’s Harris Poll, PRophet team up to give clients earned media boost

The deal will let Harris clients use PRophet to improve their media relations.

by Natasha Bach / Added 7 hours ago

PRophet aims to help clients improve the performance of their earned media. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
PRophet aims to help clients improve the performance of their earned media. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Two Stagwell brands, AI-driven data-as-a-service platform PRophet and market research and consulting firm The Harris Poll have partnered to let Harris clients use PRophet software to improve their media pitching. 

PRophet uses data, machine learning and natural language processing to analyze past articles to predict whether journalists will be interested in covering a future story. 

By using PRophet’s capabilities, a Harris client can test what the two companies are calling the “mediability” of its research before embarking on a study. PRophet will also help them identify journalists likely to be interested in the research as well as the predicted sentiment of the piece. The partnership will also address the need to gauge media interest to ensure the public has visibility into Harris research. 

Harris clients will have access to PRophet throughout the duration of a survey and the subsequent marketing. If they are interested in maintaining access to the platform after completion, they can subscribe.

PRophet aims to take the guesswork out of media pitching for PR pros, helping them improve the performance of earned media campaigns. The Harris Poll provides surveys on public opinion, motivations and social sentiment for a range of users. 

PRophet, which launched in fall 2020, introduced the second generation of its platform late last year. The company has inked partnerships with media monitoring and narrative analytics platform PeakMetrics and podcast database Podchaser.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Why a deodorant brand wants consumers to view quitting as a good thing

Why a deodorant brand wants consumers to view quitting as a good thing

Marielena Santana

The Sway Effect ups Marielena Santana to EVP and MD

Fishman has worked at Sesame Street for seven years.

Comms head Elizabeth Weinreb Fishman exits Sesame Workshop

Brooklyn Brothers' Will Sansom, Abi Findlay and Orlando Warner. (Photo credit: Aisha Seriki).

The Brooklyn Brothers hires former Engine creative director

Coffee Break with Matt Prince, senior PR manager, Taco Bell

Coffee Break with Matt Prince, senior PR manager, Taco Bell

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

PRophet aims to help clients improve the performance of their earned media. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Stagwell’s Harris Poll, PRophet team up to give clients earned media boost

PRWeek Pride in PR: Kipp Jarecke-Cheng

PRWeek Pride in PR: Kipp Jarecke-Cheng

The campaign also received the largest earned media results since Taco Bell’s breakfast launch in 2014.

Comeback story: Pre-pandemic nostalgia fuels the return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza

Provide privacy or perish: WE study

Provide privacy or perish: WE study