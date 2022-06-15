Edelman Australia names Tom Robinson as new CEO

Edelman has announced that MediaCom's Tom Robinson (pictured above) will be joining the company as their new chief executive officer in Australia from August 1. Robinson takes over the leadership role from Michelle Hutton, who was elevated to the position of vice chair of APAC in 2021. He will report to Edelman's APAC CEO Stephen Kehoe.

Robinson's 11-year tenure at MediaCom was marked by leading the agency teams across content and integrated communications space, culminating in the most recent role as managing partner for Creative Systems, a business unit he established in 2019. Through this vast experience, Robinson brings a proven culture-building leadership style to Edelman, empowering employees at all levels and bringing a people-first approach.

"I am excited to be joining Edelman, given its momentum in the marketplace and reputation as an innovator in the communications space," he said. "Having witnessed the firm's build-up of its creative, strategy and digital talent over the past few years—and the increasing competition it brings to the creative landscape—I look forward to being part of the firm's growth journey in Australia and working with leading brands and organisations on developing communications strategies that generate stronger impact and results."

Meanwhile, Kehoe commented, "As a people business, it is crucial that culture is at the heart of our organisation and Edelman is a place that people want to work. Tom Robinson is known for his investment in identifying and fostering talent, coupled with innovative ways of growing a business. I am excited to have someone of his calibre leading our firm in Australia. Tom's multi-disciplinary experience is exactly what our clients are looking for."

In a bid to strengthen its Australia leadership team, Edelman is also promoting Amber Scotto Di Perta to the newly created role of chief operating officer, and Peter Pippen as chief strategy officer.