Catherine So is SCMP’s new CEO

South China Morning Post (SCMP) has appointed Catherine So (pictured above) as CEO, succeeding Gary Liu from July 15 onwards. Liu will transition into a new role to oversee of Artifact Labs, a new blockchain and NFT company created by SCMP.

So joins the publishing company from Expedia Group where she was APAC managing director overseeing its consumer brands in all regional markets. She was also managing director of Groupon Hong Kong and previously held leadership positions at iProperty Group (now REA Group), Tom Group, News Corporation, and AOL Time Warner. Altogether, So has extensive experience in digitalisation, audience development, and content commercialisation, skills the company says will be useful to oversee SCMP’s next stage of audience and subscriber growth.

So said that she will focus on strengthening business fundamentals which include growing SCMP’s global readership base, and expanding commercial opportunities through product and technological innovations.

Joe Tsai, chairman of the SCMP Board of Directors, said: “[So] brings exceptional leadership acumen to the company, and she will drive continued business growth with a deep focus on editorial excellence and user experience. We also thank Gary for his dedication and contributions over five-and-a-half years as CEO. He has created a lasting legacy by transforming the Post digitally and culturally, and has empowered the company to further innovate with purpose and passion.”